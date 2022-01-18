AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,122.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,267.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,535.20. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,001.01 and a 12-month high of $2,020.00. The company has a market cap of $55.53 billion, a PE ratio of 706.13 and a beta of 1.49.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

MELI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $1,600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,954.93.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

