AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $2.03 Million Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,301 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FAF. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial in the second quarter worth $57,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 121.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 258.1% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial in the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial in the third quarter worth $210,000. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First American Financial stock opened at $79.54 on Tuesday. First American Financial Co. has a one year low of $48.69 and a one year high of $81.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.41. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.21.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.29. First American Financial had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.04%.

In related news, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $774,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 15,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total transaction of $1,175,860.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of First American Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of First American Financial from $13.00 to $10.40 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of First American Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.93.

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

