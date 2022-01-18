AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $2.27 Million Stock Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 467.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,013 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 46,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 14,261 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 388,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,839,000 after purchasing an additional 37,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 70,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 32,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $1,349,558.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 12,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $527,814.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,535 shares of company stock valued at $2,610,291 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ACGL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.22.

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $47.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.92. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $31.23 and a 12 month high of $47.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.42.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.