AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,555 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 113.3% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 184.5% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADI. Barclays lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America upped their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.74.

ADI stock opened at $172.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.25 and a 52-week high of $191.95. The firm has a market cap of $63.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.61, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.80%.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $378,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $1,731,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,636 shares of company stock worth $5,259,112 over the last ninety days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

