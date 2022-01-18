AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,477 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 42,164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 122.6% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 103,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,223,000 after purchasing an additional 57,053 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,959,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 120.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 613,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $167,204,000 after purchasing an additional 334,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at $2,695,000. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $308.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $80.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $334.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $309.55. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $218.06 and a 1-year high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 75.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHW. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.78.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

