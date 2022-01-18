AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 2,928 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,928 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Globe Life by 966.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 163.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 22,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.00.

Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $105.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.12. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.25 and a 52-week high of $108.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.198 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.69%.

In other Globe Life news, Director Melissa Jane Buchan sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $156,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total transaction of $625,464.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,492 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,977 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

