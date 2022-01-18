AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 48,482 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 61.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,817 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 48,482 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Amdocs by 212.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Amdocs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,302,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Amdocs by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 44,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 14,734 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Amdocs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ DOX opened at $75.70 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $68.33 and a 1-year high of $82.38.
Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 15.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.17%.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.
About Amdocs
Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The firm’s offerings are based on a product and services mix, using technologies and methodologies, such as cloud and cloud native, microservices, DevSecOps, low-/no-code, edge computing, open source, bimodal operations, site reliability engineering and increasing amounts of automation through standard information technology tools, open APIs and machine learning and artificial intelligence.
NASDAQ:DOX
