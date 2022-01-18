AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 6,097 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 27.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,729 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,097 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 23.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 288,306 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,657,000 after buying an additional 55,693 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,331 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,412,578 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $135,423,000 after acquiring an additional 25,667 shares during the period. 30.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $1,424,940.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 498,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $72,290,478.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,014,546. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WMT opened at $145.06 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $152.57. The company has a market capitalization of $402.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Truist began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.96.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.