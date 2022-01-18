AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 61,860 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 70.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,528 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 61,860 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,495,739 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,969,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,549 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,490,010 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,051,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,510 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CVS Health by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,535,214 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,550,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,699 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in CVS Health by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,400,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,286,301,000 after acquiring an additional 9,809,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,149,369 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,759,535,000 after acquiring an additional 678,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.04.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $106.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.02 and a fifty-two week high of $107.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.52. The company has a market capitalization of $140.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.86.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

