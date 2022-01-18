Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 471,078 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 4,042,230 shares.The stock last traded at $14.94 and had previously closed at $15.69.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATUS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Altice USA from $48.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.04.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Altice USA had a net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 87.53%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Altice USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Altice USA news, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.22 per share, for a total transaction of $103,320.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $49,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $609,545. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Altice USA during the 1st quarter valued at $2,255,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Altice USA by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Altice USA by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 42,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 4,916 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Altice USA by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 223,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,632,000 after buying an additional 10,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Altice USA by 577.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 23,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.69% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

