Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.57.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altimmune from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Altimmune in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

Get Altimmune alerts:

NASDAQ:ALT opened at $7.84 on Tuesday. Altimmune has a 1 year low of $7.35 and a 1 year high of $24.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.55 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.43.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.45). Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,431.80% and a negative return on equity of 32.83%. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.54) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Altimmune will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Altimmune by 900.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 775,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,640,000 after purchasing an additional 697,988 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the 2nd quarter worth about $190,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Altimmune by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,683,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,281,000 after purchasing an additional 741,137 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,148,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on peptide-based therapeutics for obesity and liver diseases. The company is developing pemvidutide (ALT-801), a novel, GLP-1/glucagon dual agonist for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and HepTcell(TM), an immunotherapeutic candidate for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus (HBV).

Recommended Story: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.