Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Price Target Increased to C$21.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

ATUSF stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,690. Altius Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $10.38 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Altius Minerals stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corp. explores and develops mineral properties. It is a diversified minerals royalty company with focus on the generation and acquisition of mineral resource projects, royalties and investments. The royalty interests include mining operations that produce thermal and metallurgical coal, potash, nickel, copper and cobalt.

