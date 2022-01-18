Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Short Interest Update

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,600 shares, a drop of 27.7% from the December 15th total of 112,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

NASDAQ AMAL opened at $17.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.26 and a 200-day moving average of $16.39. The company has a market cap of $536.11 million, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.86. Amalgamated Financial has a 12 month low of $13.29 and a 12 month high of $20.22.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $50.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

AMAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amalgamated Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.90.

In related news, EVP Deborah Silodor sold 13,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $258,019.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Finser Mark sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $117,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,538 shares of company stock valued at $382,604 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Amalgamated Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $788,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amalgamated Financial by 149.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 319,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after buying an additional 191,400 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,929,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 688,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,761,000 after buying an additional 66,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 1.9% in the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 538,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,410,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 37.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

Operates as a bank holding company whose subsidiary provides banking services

