Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,516 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,942 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 2.8% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $517,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,727,219 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $112,586,869,000 after buying an additional 112,965 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,173,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $55,640,401,000 after buying an additional 338,793 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,963,398 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $54,916,643,000 after buying an additional 89,867 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,446,833 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,139,577,000 after buying an additional 135,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,749,351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $23,148,269,000 after buying an additional 146,139 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total value of $2,516,734.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,314 shares of company stock worth $292,824,570 in the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,242.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,433.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,426.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,881.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $12.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,100.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 target price for the company. Forty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,201.88.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

