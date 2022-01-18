Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,573 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.29% of Ambarella worth $16,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 562.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 540,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,655,000 after buying an additional 459,131 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,529,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 690,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,606,000 after buying an additional 263,299 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,090,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,860,000 after purchasing an additional 204,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,326,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $518,033,000 after purchasing an additional 183,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $155.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.73 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $188.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.06. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.59 and a 1-year high of $227.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $92.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.35 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. Ambarella’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.69, for a total value of $160,318.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.69, for a total transaction of $541,073.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,268 shares of company stock valued at $9,318,777. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMBA. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ambarella from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.00.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

