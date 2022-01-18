AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) SVP Sells $826,772.76 in Stock

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 40,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $826,772.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE:AMC traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.84. The stock had a trading volume of 55,682,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,624,395. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.58. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $72.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.20.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $763.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($5.70) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 538.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMC. Wedbush lowered AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $5.44 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $12.08.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 179,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 66,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 759.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. 31.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

