Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited (LON:AA4) Insider Buys £9,600 in Stock

Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited (LON:AA4) insider Robin Hallam bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.44) per share, with a total value of £9,600 ($13,098.65).

AA4 opened at GBX 30 ($0.41) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 27.51. Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 21 ($0.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 35 ($0.48).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a GBX 1.25 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited specializes in acquiring, leasing and selling aircraft. The fund seeks to use the net proceeds of placings and/or other equity capital raisings, together with debt facilities (or instruments), to acquire aircraft which will be leased to one or more major airlines.

