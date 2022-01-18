Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 55.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 99,758 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 122,355 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.31% of Amedisys worth $14,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMED. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Goodwin Daniel L purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 137.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 429 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Amedisys alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMED. TheStreet cut shares of Amedisys from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Truist cut their target price on shares of Amedisys from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.63.

In related news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $141.25 per share, for a total transaction of $141,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys stock opened at $146.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.04. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.62 and a 1-year high of $325.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.70.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The firm had revenue of $553.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

Read More: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.