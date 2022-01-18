American Century Companies Inc. Has $478.99 Million Stock Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 110.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,172,334 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,662,125 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 1.28% of Xilinx worth $478,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XLNX. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 195.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,791,172 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $579,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507,432 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Xilinx by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,639,081 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,683,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,762 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 762.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,669,942 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $233,573,000 after buying an additional 1,476,313 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 2nd quarter valued at $125,505,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 281.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 900,892 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $136,026,000 after buying an additional 664,892 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Shares of XLNX opened at $194.05 on Tuesday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.84 and a 12 month high of $239.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $212.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.79. The company has a current ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $48.10 billion, a PE ratio of 60.75 and a beta of 0.95.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $935.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.58 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 23.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.11%.

In other Xilinx news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total value of $2,142,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XLNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on Xilinx from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Xilinx from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Xilinx from $169.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.36.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.