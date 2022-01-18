American Century Companies Inc. Has $499.20 Million Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,325,724 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,194 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 2.83% of Teleflex worth $499,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,672,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,279,152,000 after purchasing an additional 702,287 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 831.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 271,756 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $109,188,000 after purchasing an additional 242,590 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 370.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281,684 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $113,178,000 after purchasing an additional 221,861 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,125,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 917,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $368,740,000 after purchasing an additional 151,813 shares during the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TFX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $396.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler cut Teleflex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $465.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $410.91.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $325.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.74. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $289.00 and a 52 week high of $449.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $324.39 and its 200 day moving average is $362.51.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.48. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $700.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. Teleflex’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 14.86%.

In related news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $2,965,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Teleflex

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.