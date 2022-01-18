American Century Companies Inc. Increases Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,626,156 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 2.00% of AMETEK worth $573,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AME. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,745,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,926 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,549,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,292,000 after acquiring an additional 654,530 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,351,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $714,417,000 after acquiring an additional 486,751 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 162.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 733,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,966,000 after acquiring an additional 453,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,751,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,242,000 after acquiring an additional 354,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AME stock opened at $141.54 on Tuesday. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.96 and a fifty-two week high of $148.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.31.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.08. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AME shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research raised AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

In related news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total value of $710,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David A. Zapico sold 69,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total value of $9,736,820.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,602 shares of company stock worth $22,038,216 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.