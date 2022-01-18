American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,609,113 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,280 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 1.8% of American Century Companies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.60% of Visa worth $2,585,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. Bessemer Securities LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 30,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,711,000 after acquiring an additional 7,520 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 1.0% during the third quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 10,101 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its position in shares of Visa by 91.5% during the third quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 5,116 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.5% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 230,678 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $51,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $27,151,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total transaction of $1,877,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,386 shares of company stock worth $8,362,931. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on V. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.58.

Visa stock opened at $215.50 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.10 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $210.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $414.91 billion, a PE ratio of 38.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.64%.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

