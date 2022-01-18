American Century Companies Inc. Reduces Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,284,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,134,501 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.86% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $550,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Notis McConarty Edward boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 126,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,568,000 after buying an additional 3,131 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,251,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 24,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. 76.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.73.

Shares of CL opened at $83.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The stock has a market cap of $70.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.16. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $74.01 and a 12-month high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 297.62%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.51%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $11,206,536.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $44,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

