American Century Companies Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,031,519 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,589 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 1.68% of Fortive worth $425,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Fortive during the 3rd quarter worth $10,145,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Fortive by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,635,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Fortive by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,602,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,080,000 after purchasing an additional 115,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Fortive by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Fortive stock opened at $72.50 on Tuesday. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $64.58 and a 1-year high of $79.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.79.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 31.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 6.17%.

In related news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $506,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total value of $1,279,747.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

FTV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fortive in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Fortive from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.31.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

