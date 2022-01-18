American Century Companies Inc. Sells 192,854 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,642,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 192,854 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.16% of Home Depot worth $539,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter worth $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1,262.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 69.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HD. Oppenheimer raised Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.16.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $370.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $398.62 and its 200 day moving average is $358.04.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

