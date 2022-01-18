American Century Companies Inc. Sells 558,792 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,411,798 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 558,792 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon makes up 0.6% of American Century Companies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 1.90% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $850,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,732,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,572,393,000 after acquiring an additional 578,136 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 61,749,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,163,418,000 after buying an additional 251,485 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,293,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,021,932,000 after buying an additional 957,284 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 20,452,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,047,781,000 after buying an additional 657,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,910,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $659,363,000 after buying an additional 55,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BK opened at $63.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.36. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $39.46 and a 52 week high of $64.53.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 22.75%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 34.61%.

BK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.13.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

