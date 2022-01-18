American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Plans $0.78 Quarterly Dividend

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.78 per share on Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%.

AEP traded down $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.32. The stock had a trading volume of 183,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,946,860. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $45.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.37. American Electric Power has a one year low of $74.80 and a one year high of $91.58.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $171,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $535,017. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Electric Power stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,163,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,061,831 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.23% of American Electric Power worth $521,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AEP. Mizuho cut their price target on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.81.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

