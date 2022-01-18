American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 563,300 shares, a drop of 28.5% from the December 15th total of 787,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 347,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $822,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anant Bhalla sold 10,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $302,742.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 12.8% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 297,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,783,000 after buying an additional 33,611 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 82.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 147,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after buying an additional 66,685 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the third quarter valued at about $1,129,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 21.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 54,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 9,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.55.

NYSE:AEL traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.49. The company had a trading volume of 518,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,164. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.85. American Equity Investment Life has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $43.80.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $542.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.71 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 5.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from American Equity Investment Life’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. American Equity Investment Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.47%.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

