American Express (AXP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

American Express (NYSE:AXP) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, January 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.76 per share for the quarter.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect American Express to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $168.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.05. American Express has a 1-year low of $112.10 and a 1-year high of $189.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.97%.

AXP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Express from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.56.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Express stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,916,986 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 622,891 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.25% of American Express worth $1,638,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

