American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT) Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 16th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley forecasts that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$86.14 million during the quarter.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.