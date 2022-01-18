American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $34.94

American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $34.94 and traded as high as $39.52. American National Bankshares shares last traded at $39.52, with a volume of 5,207 shares.

Several analysts recently commented on AMNB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised American National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Stephens raised American National Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.50 to $39.50 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.94. The stock has a market cap of $425.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. American National Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 35.20%. The firm had revenue of $28.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.04 million. Equities analysts forecast that American National Bankshares Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from American National Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. American National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 108.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 108,200.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American National Bankshares in the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 215.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. 37.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American National Bankshares, Inc (Virginia) is a one-bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer banking, trust and investment services, and insurance. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Trust and Investment Services, and Other.

