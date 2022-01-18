American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.41

Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.41 and last traded at $4.42, with a volume of 94340 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.64.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMWL shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on American Well in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on American Well from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on American Well from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American Well in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on American Well from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.47.

Get American Well alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.91.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $62.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.37 million. American Well had a negative return on equity of 14.47% and a negative net margin of 74.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.92) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Well Co. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 269,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total transaction of $1,701,533.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 11,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $72,228.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 523,445 shares of company stock valued at $3,256,998 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Well by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in American Well during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Well during the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in American Well during the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in American Well during the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. 41.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Well (NYSE:AMWL)

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

Read More: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.