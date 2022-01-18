Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $24.52

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.52 and traded as high as $25.55. Ames National shares last traded at $25.15, with a volume of 25,000 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.52 and its 200 day moving average is $23.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $228.63 million, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. Ames National had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $17.33 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Ames National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Ames National by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Ames National by 234.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ames National in the 2nd quarter worth $273,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in Ames National in the 2nd quarter worth $331,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Ames National in the 2nd quarter worth $359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.56% of the company’s stock.

About Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO)

Ames National Corp. operates as a bank holding company. Its lending activities consist primarily of short-term and medium-term commercial and agricultural real estate loans, residential real estate loans, agricultural and business operating loans and lines of credit, equipment loans, vehicle loans, personal loans and lines of credit, home improvement loans and origination of mortgage loans for sale into the secondary market.

