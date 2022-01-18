Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In related news, Director Gautam Patel acquired 50,000 shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $210,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chirag K. Patel acquired 100,000 shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.13 per share, with a total value of $413,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 26.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 105.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,745,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,196 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP increased its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% during the third quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 6,849,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,109 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 218.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 823,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,215,000 after acquiring an additional 565,132 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 50.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,384,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,089,000 after acquiring an additional 466,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1,849.5% in the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 474,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 450,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMRX opened at $4.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.89 and a twelve month high of $7.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 51.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.62 and its 200 day moving average is $4.98.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 61.08% and a net margin of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $528.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

