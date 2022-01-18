AmonD (AMON) Price Hits $0.0012 on Exchanges

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. One AmonD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, AmonD has traded 20% higher against the U.S. dollar. AmonD has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and $5,218.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002363 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00059551 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00068339 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,154.90 or 0.07453202 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,278.90 or 0.99880414 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00067384 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00007752 BTC.

AmonD’s launch date was August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 836,230,514 coins. AmonD’s official message board is medium.com/amondofficial . AmonD’s official website is www.amond.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmonD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AmonD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

