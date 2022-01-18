Ampleforth (AMPL) Price Hits $1.11 on Exchanges

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded down 11% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. Ampleforth has a market capitalization of $144.88 million and approximately $18.51 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ampleforth coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.11 or 0.00002672 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ampleforth has traded up 34% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ampleforth Coin Profile

Ampleforth is a coin. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 150,689,775 coins and its circulating supply is 129,948,000 coins. The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/# . The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

Ampleforth Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ampleforth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ampleforth using one of the exchanges listed above.

