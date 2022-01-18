Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $53.33

Shares of Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $53.33 and last traded at $53.33, with a volume of 15 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.33.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amplifon in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.97 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.63.

Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $541.32 million for the quarter. Amplifon had a return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 8.32%.

About Amplifon

Amplifon SpA is engaged in the distribution, application, and customization of hearing solutions. It contributes to the development of detection and rehabilitation techniques in otology diagnosis, and management of computerized and integrated auditory systems. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Americas; and Asia-Pacific.

