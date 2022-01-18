AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.30

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.30 and traded as low as $14.03. AMREP shares last traded at $14.50, with a volume of 19,665 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded AMREP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.07 and a 200 day moving average of $14.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.63.

In other news, Director Edward B. Cloues II purchased 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.64 per share, for a total transaction of $28,548.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 26.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMREP during the second quarter worth $56,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in AMREP by 1.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 171,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Robotti Robert increased its holdings in AMREP by 1.1% in the second quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 518,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. Osmium Partners LLC increased its holdings in AMREP by 96.3% in the second quarter. Osmium Partners LLC now owns 264,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AMREP by 113.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 8,178 shares during the last quarter. 30.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMREP Company Profile (NYSE:AXR)

AMREP Corp. engages in the real estate businesses. It focuses on the entitlement, development and sale of land for residential, commercial, and industrial uses. The firm operates through the following segments: Land Development, Homebuilding, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Havertown, PA.

