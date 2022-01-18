Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 72.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,555 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 48.7% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 287,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,187,000 after purchasing an additional 94,188 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 53.4% during the third quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 81,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,592,000 after purchasing an additional 28,237 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 39.9% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 78,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,165,000 after purchasing an additional 22,408 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 72.6% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,246,000 after purchasing an additional 13,171 shares in the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $1,731,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,636 shares of company stock valued at $5,259,112. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $172.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.33 billion, a PE ratio of 46.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.25 and a twelve month high of $191.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $178.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 74.80%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays cut their target price on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on Analog Devices from $191.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.74.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

