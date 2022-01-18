Analysts Anticipate AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $143.52 Million

Analysts expect that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) will post $143.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AssetMark Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $144.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $142.15 million. AssetMark Financial reported sales of $110.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will report full year sales of $530.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $528.87 million to $531.12 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $641.02 million, with estimates ranging from $617.86 million to $657.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AssetMark Financial.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $139.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.66 million. AssetMark Financial had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 5.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on AMK. TheStreet downgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of AssetMark Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

In related news, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 27,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $783,353.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in AssetMark Financial by 19.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 0.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 6.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 86.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMK stock opened at $26.23 on Tuesday. AssetMark Financial has a 52 week low of $21.83 and a 52 week high of $29.54. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 874.33 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

