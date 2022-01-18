Analysts Anticipate Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.27 Billion

Analysts expect Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) to report sales of $1.27 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Juniper Networks’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.28 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.26 billion. Juniper Networks reported sales of $1.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will report full year sales of $4.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $4.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.88 billion to $5.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Juniper Networks.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Juniper Networks from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Juniper Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

NYSE JNPR opened at $34.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.31 and a 200-day moving average of $30.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.90. Juniper Networks has a 52 week low of $23.12 and a 52 week high of $36.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 177.78%.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $176,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $187,481.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,220 shares of company stock worth $1,524,457. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 61,100 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 7,049 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 140.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,370 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 15.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 182,932 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after acquiring an additional 24,030 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 492,144 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,461,000 after acquiring an additional 13,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 13.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,998 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

