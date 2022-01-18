Analysts Anticipate Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) to Announce $7.22 EPS

Brokerages expect Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) to post $7.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lockheed Martin’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $6.97 and the highest is $7.42. Lockheed Martin posted earnings per share of $6.38 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will report full-year earnings of $22.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.26 to $22.85. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $26.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.64 to $27.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lockheed Martin.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.25 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Cowen downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $385.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. StrongBox Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 1,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank NA grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMT traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $372.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,670. Lockheed Martin has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $396.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $102.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $347.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $354.48.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

