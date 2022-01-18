Analysts Anticipate Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.03 Million

Analysts expect Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) to report sales of $15.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Simulations Plus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.17 million and the lowest is $13.89 million. Simulations Plus posted sales of $13.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Simulations Plus will report full year sales of $52.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $51.24 million to $53.84 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $64.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Simulations Plus.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.17 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 21.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SLP shares. Craig Hallum raised Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Sidoti started coverage on Simulations Plus in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simulations Plus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total value of $906,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 7,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $364,690.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,874,495 over the last ninety days. 23.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLP. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the third quarter worth $309,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Simulations Plus by 16.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Simulations Plus by 17.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Simulations Plus by 36.3% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Simulations Plus by 503.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 8,095 shares in the last quarter. 70.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simulations Plus stock opened at $47.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $956.30 million, a PE ratio of 96.73 and a beta of 0.07. Simulations Plus has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $90.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

