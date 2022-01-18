Analysts Anticipate Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $132.04 Million

Analysts expect Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) to post $132.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Texas Pacific Land’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $146.00 million and the lowest is $118.08 million. Texas Pacific Land posted sales of $74.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land will report full-year sales of $435.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $421.86 million to $450.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $622.37 million, with estimates ranging from $603.73 million to $641.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Texas Pacific Land.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $10.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.83 by $1.99. The firm had revenue of $123.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.25 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 62.35%. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.97 EPS.

TPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Pacific Land from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,427.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of TPL opened at $1,111.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,253.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,317.30. Texas Pacific Land has a 52 week low of $785.00 and a 52 week high of $1,773.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.18%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

