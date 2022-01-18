Analysts Expect CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) to report earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CareCloud’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). CareCloud posted earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,800%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareCloud will report full-year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.83). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.08). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CareCloud.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $38.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.82 million. CareCloud had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:MTBC opened at $5.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $84.49 million, a P/E ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.46. CareCloud has a 12-month low of $4.86 and a 12-month high of $12.84.

In other news, Director John N. Daly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total value of $38,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,500 shares of company stock worth $116,685. Corporate insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. P.A.W. Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of CareCloud by 3.2% in the third quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 675,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CareCloud by 16.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 390,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after buying an additional 54,700 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CareCloud by 27.8% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 287,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 62,600 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CareCloud by 6.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 127,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 7,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CareCloud by 274.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 81,902 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

