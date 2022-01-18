Analysts Expect Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) to Announce $0.04 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Identiv’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.04. Identiv reported earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 180%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Identiv will report full year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.14. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Identiv.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.75 million. Identiv had a net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INVE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Identiv from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Identiv from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

In other news, Director James E. Ousley sold 5,556 shares of Identiv stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $119,176.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Ousley sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $108,100.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,749 shares of company stock valued at $1,707,424 in the last ninety days. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INVE. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Identiv during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Identiv in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Identiv by 47.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Identiv by 151.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Identiv by 377.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INVE stock opened at $22.10 on Tuesday. Identiv has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $29.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.77 million, a P/E ratio of 552.50 and a beta of 1.63.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

