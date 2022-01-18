Analysts Expect ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $144.28 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) will report sales of $144.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for ironSource’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $142.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $147.50 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that ironSource will report full year sales of $539.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $537.80 million to $542.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $701.53 million, with estimates ranging from $687.00 million to $716.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ironSource.

Get ironSource alerts:

ironSource (NYSE:IS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $140.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.30 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IS. Citigroup upped their target price on ironSource from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Tigress Financial began coverage on ironSource in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on ironSource from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson began coverage on ironSource in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on ironSource from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.95.

NYSE:IS opened at $6.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.64. ironSource has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $13.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ironSource in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of ironSource by 175.0% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ironSource in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ironSource in the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ironSource in the third quarter valued at about $119,000. 18.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ironSource Company Profile

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ironSource (IS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ironSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ironSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.