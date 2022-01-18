Analysts Expect Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.81 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.81) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.85) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.76). Marinus Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.55) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.70) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.78) to ($2.58). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.61) to ($0.42). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Marinus Pharmaceuticals.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 572.12% and a negative return on equity of 86.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share.

MRNS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRNS. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 154,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 10,829 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.60. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $20.04. The stock has a market cap of $407.00 million, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS)

