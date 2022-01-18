Analysts Expect Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $42.28 Million

Analysts expect that Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) will post $42.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Open Lending’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $40.40 million and the highest is $43.60 million. Open Lending posted sales of $39.63 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Open Lending will report full year sales of $206.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $204.40 million to $207.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $224.03 million, with estimates ranging from $210.60 million to $236.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Open Lending.

Get Open Lending alerts:

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Open Lending had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 36.64%. The business had revenue of $58.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Open Lending from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet lowered Open Lending from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Open Lending from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Open Lending from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Open Lending presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

Shares of NASDAQ LPRO opened at $19.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05 and a beta of 0.33. Open Lending has a fifty-two week low of $19.45 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 9.71 and a current ratio of 9.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.84 and a 200-day moving average of $32.27.

In related news, insider Ross M. Jessup sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $184,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $1,059,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,250 shares of company stock worth $3,103,313 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 1,278.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Open Lending (LPRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.