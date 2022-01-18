Analysts Expect The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $554.94 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) will post $554.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $536.00 million to $590.50 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro posted sales of $748.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will report full year sales of $4.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.66 billion to $4.84 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.00 billion to $5.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Scotts Miracle-Gro.
Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.02. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 56.20% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $737.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 24,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.35% of the company’s stock.
NYSE SMG opened at $163.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52 week low of $133.36 and a 52 week high of $254.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.15.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.53%.
Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile
Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.
Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.