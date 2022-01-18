Analysts Expect The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $554.94 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) will post $554.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $536.00 million to $590.50 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro posted sales of $748.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will report full year sales of $4.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.66 billion to $4.84 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.00 billion to $5.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Scotts Miracle-Gro.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.02. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 56.20% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $737.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Truist decreased their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 24,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SMG opened at $163.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52 week low of $133.36 and a 52 week high of $254.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.53%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

